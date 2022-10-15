Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Alex Tracy needed to make only 16 saves for his shutout and host and fifth-ranked Minnesota State Mankato scored four power-play goals en route to a 6-0 drubbing of fourth-ranked Minnesota Duluth on Friday night.

David Silye put MSU Mankato ahead at 8:31 of the opening period with the first of those man-advantage goals. Jake Livingstone, Cade Borchardt and Sam Morton had the others.

Two UMD goalies stopped 28 shots. Both teams are 2-1.

No. 10 St. Cloud State 5, Wisconsin 1: The visiting Huskes (3-0) beat the Badgers after scoring three times in the second period. Grant Cruikshank broke a scoreless tie four minutes into the period and then Grant Ahcan and Cooper Wylie got goals 61 seconds apart. Jaxon Castor made 25 saves for SCSU, Jared Moe 28 for the Badgers (0-3).

No. 3 North Dakota 5, Quinnipiac 5 (OT): Trailing 3-0 after one period, the Fighting Hawks (2-0-1) scored three goals in a 2½-minute stretch of the third and salvaged a tie. Jackson Blake and Chris Jandric started the UND flurry with power-play goals and Gavin Hain's goal put the home team ahead of the Bobcats (1-0-2).

No. 6 Michigan 9, No. 9 Boston University 2: Freshman defenseman Seamus Casey scored two goals as the host Wolverines (3-0) crushed the Terriers (1-1).