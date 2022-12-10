Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Former Gopher Tristan Broz scored at 2 minutes, 14 seconds of overtime to give No. 1 Denver a 3-2 victory over Minnesota Duluth on Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

UMD (8-9, 4-5 NCHC) took a 2-0 lead on goals by Dominic James and Ben Steeves 12 minutes into the game, but the Pioneers rallied to tie and won on the goal by Broz, a sophomore forward.

The Bloomington native played for the Gophers as a freshman, then transferred.

North Dakota 2, No. 17 Western Michigan 2 (SO): Judd Caufield and Louis Jamernik V scored second-period goals and Drew DeRidder had 26 stops as the Fighting Hawks (6-8-4, 2-6-1 NCHC) tied with the host Broncos (10-9, 4-5). Owen McLaughlin's goal in the shootout gave UND an extra conference point.

No. 4 St. Cloud State 7, Miami (Ohio) 3: Jami Krannila and Dylan Anhorn each had two goals as the Huskies (14-3, 7-2 NCHC) routed the host RedHawks (5-10-2, 1-8).

No. 16 Minnesota State Mankato 2, Bowling Green 1: Christian Fitzgerald and Ryan Sandelin had goals in the second period as the Mavericks edged the host Falcons (8-9, 7-6 CCHA). Alex Tracy stopped 25 shots for the Mavericks (9-7-1, 7-4).

Lake Superior State 3, Bemidji State 2 (OT): Brandon Puricelli's goal 1:52 into the extra period gave the Lakers (2-11-2, 2-7 CCHA) their second win of the season. Goals by Mitchell Martan and Aaron Myers gave the Beavers (6-5-4, 6-3) a 2-0 lead early in the second period.

No. 12 Michigan State 2, No. 6 Michigan 1: Cole Krygier scored a shorthanded goal in the opening period and Teirnan Shoudy got the game-winner in the eighth minute of the second as the host Spartans (12-6-1, 7-4 Big Ten) edged the Wolverines (11-7-1, 3-6). Dylan St. Cyr made 22 saves for the win; Erik Portillo stopped 29 shots for Michigan.

No. 5 Penn State 5, No. 19 Notre Dame 2: Connor MacEachern's goal at 12:14 of the third period broke a 2-all tie for the visiting Nittany Lions (15-4, 7-4 Big Ten). who later added two empty-net goals. Liam Souliere made 29 saves for the win. Jesse Landell and Ryder Rolston scored for the Irish (7-8-2, 3-6).