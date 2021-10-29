'Colin in Black & White'

Colin Kaepernick may never get in the Pro Football of Fame, but he's using his new series to make a case for sainthood. The controversial NFL quarterback hosts this scripted look back at his high school days, in which he tackled every kind of discrimination you could imagine. He's comforted by his supportive parents, played by Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker, who might as well be starring in a reboot of "The Brady Bunch." I have a lot of sympathy for Kaepernick, but he doesn't do himself any favors by painting himself as sports' greatest Goody Two-shoes. Netflix

'The Kids Tonight Show'

If you think Jimmy Fallon acts like a giddy teenager, wait till you get a load of this offshoot series. Four precocious youngsters take over the studio in 30 Rock where they play party games, spray silly string and recite corny jokes. It's an adorable idea, but I wish Fallon and the other producers would be using this platform to teach kids about more than how to nail a punchline. Peacock

'Swagger'

Kevin Durant's experiences with youth basketball inspired this riveting new series set in modern-day Washington, D.C. You find yourself rooting for the team and its star player, even if his ego is as a big as his voracious appetite. O'Shea Jackson Jr. is so impressive as the young prodigy's coach that you'll stop referring to him as just Ice Cube's son. Apple TV Plus

'Dalgliesh'

If you like your whodunits without frills, check out these new adventures adapted from P.D. James novels. Inspector Adam Dalgliesh (Bertie Carvel) is a bit of a bore, at least compared with Hercule Poirot or Sherlock Holmes, but his cases, all set in the 1970s, are kooky enough to keep viewers interested. In the first two-parter, the recently widowed detective has to figure out who's knocking off students at a nursing school. Starts streaming Monday on Acorn TV

'Fairfax'

The teenage son of a former Prince backup singer is mesmerized when he moves from Oregon to Los Angeles in this animated series. The show has some clever jokes about L.A., where the first day of school is treated as a red-carpet event and assemblies are held when a student gets verified on Instagram. But when it comes to addressing the challenges of adolescence, it pales in comparison with "Big Mouth." Amazon Prime