CHICAGO — Cole Custer was declared the winner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in downtown Chicago after persistent rain flooded the street course on Sunday.

The race was scheduled for Saturday, but it was suspended after 25 laps because of a lightning strike in the area. NASCAR had planned to resume Sunday morning, but it scuttled that idea because of the rain and the scheduled Cup Series race.

''With standing water and flooding a significant issue at the race track and throughout the city, there was no option to return to racing prior to shifting to NASCAR Cup Series race operations," NASCAR said in a statement.

Returning on Monday ''was an option we chose not to employ,'' NASCAR said in its statement, citing its partnership with the city and the fact that nearly half of the Xfinity race had been completed.

NASCAR also canceled concerts by Miranda Lambert and Charley Crockett because of flooding in Lower Hutchison Field.

The first Cup Series race on a street course is scheduled to begin at 5:05 p.m. EDT.

Custer led each of the first 25 laps in the Xfinity Series race before Saturday's weather delay. John Hunter Nemechek was second, followed by Justin Allgaier, Brett Moffitt and Austin Hill.

The race was scheduled for 55 laps and 121 miles.

Custer earned his second Xfinity Series victory this season and No. 12 for his career. He also won on the road course at Portland International Raceway on June 3.

