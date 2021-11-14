Despite difficult stretches on the offensive end, and with starting forward Kadi Sissoko sitting out most of the game after a second-quarter facial injury, the Gophers women's basketball team did what it was supposed to do Sunday at Williams Arena:

Defeat an overmatched nonconference foe.

The Gophers improved to 2-1 with a 48-32 victory over George Washington.

But it was a stunningly offensively challenged game.

The bad news: The Gophers (2-1) shot 31.6%, made just six of 26 three-pointers, never scored more than 12 points in a quarter and went almost 6 minutes into the fourth quarter without a made field goal. Sissoko scored nine points nine minutes of playing time, scoring the team's first seven points and making three of five field goals. The rest of the team shot 15-for-52. Deja Winters scored 17 points. Sara Scalia had 14 points, but was 5-for-17.

The good news: It didn't really matter, because the Gophers defense played very well for a second straight game, holding the Colonials (1-2) to 10-for-52 shooting (19.2%). George Washington made just one of 11 three-pointers and turned the ball over 18 times.

No George Washington player scored in double figures.