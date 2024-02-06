NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Coherent Corp. (COHR), up $8.03 to $57.45.
The Laser and optics manufacturer beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.
BP Plc. (BP), up $2.18 to $36.42.
The oil and natural gas giant beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings forecasts and increased its stock buyback.
Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), up $11 to $234.25.
The music-streaming service added more subscribers than analysts expected during the fourth quarter.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), up $4.15 to $20.87.
The data-mining and management software company gave investors an encouraging sales forecast for the year.
Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK), down $12.36 to $75.97.
The packaging company gave investors a weak earnings forecast for the year.
FMC Corp. (FMC), down $6.26 to $54.16.
The chemical producer's earnings forecast for the year fell short of Wall Street expectations.
Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD), down $3.78 to $179.97.
The building materials company reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF), down $10.26 to $145.27.
The maker of Dippin' Dots and Icee frozen drinks' earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.