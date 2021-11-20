SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Tre Cobbs posted 11 points and six assists as Georgia Southern routed Hampton 86-66 on Saturday.

Andrei Savrasov had 16 points for Georgia Southern (4-0). Gedi Juozapaitis added 12 points. Kaden Archie had 11 points.

Russell Dean scored a career-high 30 points for the Pirates (2-3). Najee Garvin added 17 points. DeAngelo Epps had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com