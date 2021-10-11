The coach of the Proctor football team resigned Monday from his coaching and teaching roles at the high school, amid a police investigation into alleged student misconduct on the football team.

Derek Parendo, who has been employed by the district 21 years, will be on a paid leave of absence through the end of the school year and will not return next year, according to Superintendent John Engelking.

The Proctor school board approved a separation agreement with Parendo at its Monday night meeting. The measure appeared on a consent agenda and was not discussed by members.

Board chair Jennifer McDonald declined to comment on the personnel matter, noting that people often make career changes at various points in their lives.

Engelking told board members extra counseling services were being offered at the high school. The attention to the investigation has been "all consuming" he said. "You need to know we are doing everything we can to support our students and staff," Engelking said.

Proctor police continue to investigate the allegations.

