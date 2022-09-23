'Murdochs: Empire of Influence'

Any doubts that "Succession" was based on Rupert Murdoch's family are quickly dashed in this seven-part documentary that's obsessed with figuring out which of his children will inherit the mogul's media empire. The real-life soap opera, based on an extensive investigation by the New York Times, uses a wide range of journalists to try to solve the mystery. Along the way, viewers get plenty of reasons why Roger Stone calls him "the most ruthless businessman in history." 8 p.m. Sunday, CNN

Those who visit the "Star Wars" universe primarily for the lightsaber fights are bound to be frustrated by this cerebral spinoff. The series is set five years before "Rogue One," the best of the 21st-century "Star Wars" projects, giving viewers a chance to find out what led to Sebastian Andor's (Diego Luna) rebel ways. Creator Tony Gilroy is more interested in his hero's battles with inner demons than any with the Empire. The results are fascinating, even if the pace is as slow as C-3PO marching through swampland. Disney Plus

It's easy to assume that after three decades this animated series is running on fumes. But when was the last time you actually checked in? The 34th season premiere may not be as brilliant as episodes from the early '90s, but it's still packed with smart jokes. This time out, Homer joins a conspiracy group, a not-so-veiled nod to extremists convinced that the last presidential election was corrupt. 7 p.m. Sunday, KSMP, Ch. 9

"Scandal" star Kerry Washington directed the first episode of this new legal drama that goes overboard to show that it's not on network TV, leaning on language straight out of a Martin Scorsese mob movie. Viewers are told that Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) is a brilliant defense attorney but early evidence shows she's more interested in hookups than justice. Let's hope the series gets more intriguing when it shifts from the bedroom to the courtroom. Tuesday, Hulu

Memories of the Iranian hostage crisis come flooding back in this powerful four-part documentary, full of high drama and relevant history lessons. Producers have snagged interviews with both victims and their captors, as well as journalists who covered the story. Hindsight gives viewers a chance to re-evaluate some key players, including the Shah of Iran and President Jimmy Carter. 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, HBO

