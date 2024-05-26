There are times when you want to switch between a laptop and a tablet.

The best two-in-one laptops are extremely versatile and allow you to do far more than a traditional laptop, and all without a large increase in price, weight or size.

The best-rated two-in-one devices tend to be convertible laptops that feature 360-degree hinges where the keyboard and trackpad rotate around to the back of the display. There are also some excellent two-in-one laptops that are essentially Windows 11 or ChromeOS tablets with a detachable keyboard. Admittedly, these tend to work best as tablets but are still easy to use when in laptop mode.

Here is CNET's top two-in-one machine for this year. See the complete list of laptops that bend over backward at CNET.com.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (14-inch)

Best two-in-one for most people

CNET TAKE: The Lenovo Yoga 7i, a thin, 3-pound convertible, is a solid choice for anyone who needs a laptop for office or schoolwork. The all-metal chassis gives it a premium look and feel, and it has a comfortable keyboard and a responsive, smooth precision touchpad. Though it's light on extra features compared with its premium linemate, the Yoga 9i, it does have one of Lenovo's sliding shutters for its webcam that gives you privacy when you want it. And it has a long battery life, 12 hours, 45 minutes in our tests. ($900)

CNET.com