Having a reliable internet connection at home is getting to be a must-have and the best mesh routers can expand your internet coverage to every room of your house.

For most homes, our top pick is the TP-Link Deco W7200, a two-piece mesh system that offers excellent performance for around $200. Below is CNET's top choice. Visit CNET.com for our complete list.

TP-Link Deco W7200

Best mesh router overall

CNET TAKE: For a mesh router upgrade that really feels like an upgrade, you'll want to look for these things: Wi-Fi 6 support and a tri-band design with the usual 2.4 and 5GHz bands. You'll also want a second 5GHz band that the system can use as a dedicated backhaul connection for wireless transmissions between the main router and the satellites. The problem is that tri-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers like that are typically expensive.

But, now, TP-Link is selling the Deco W7200 mesh router, a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 system that costs less than $200 for a two-pack. That's an excellent value, and it performs like a champ, with fast, stable speeds and decent range. In addition, the setup process is about as easy as it gets, with satellite extenders that automatically join the mesh as soon as you plug them in.

All of that makes the Deco W7200 an outstanding value and the first mesh router we'd point people to if they asked for a recommendation.

CNET.com