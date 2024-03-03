In our world today it seems that you almost cannot exist without a laptop of some kind. You can try to do it all on your phone or tablet, but really, for some things you need a bigger screen, a keyboard and a fast processor.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 continues to hold the top spot on our list of the best laptops of 2024. Meanwhile, the major PC makers all have new or updated models coming in the next few months and some are available right now.

To see the full list of best laptops, visit CNET.com.

Apple MacBook Air M2

Best laptop overall

CNET TAKE: Thanks to a new design, a larger display (13.6 inches vs. the previous 13.3 inches), a faster M2 chip and a long-awaited upgrade to a higher-res webcam, the 2022 version of the MacBook Air remains our top choice for the most universally useful laptop in Apple's lineup, with one caveat. At $1,199, the $200 increase over the traditional $999 MacBook Air's starting price is a disappointment. That's why you'll still find that the M1 version of the Air retains a spot on our best laptop list. Still, we like everything else about it and it's our first choice if you're considering an Air and don't mind spending more.

CNET.com