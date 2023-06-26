Some Rain - But Not Enough At MSP

While we have received beneficial rains over the past few days, with some areas of the state receiving over 2" of rain, the metro hasn't been as lucky as over the past three days less than two-thirds of an inch has fallen. It is true that we'll take whatever rain we can - it just would have been nice to receive some more.

Slowly Clearing Skies Monday

As we head into the last Monday of June, we'll see clouds slowly fade away throughout the day. I can't rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon hours, but I believe the odds are very low. Morning temperatures start off in the low 60s with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Statewide, some continuing showers and storms are possible across eastern Minnesota, mainly in the Arrowhead. A few later-day storms will also be possible along the Canadian border as a frontal system in Canada settles nearby. Highs range from the 60s in the Arrowhead to the 80s in western Minnesota.

80s This Week - Near 90F For The 4th?

Highs will remain in the low to potentially mid-80s once we get past Monday through the rest of the work week here in the metro. We will be watching a few additional rain chances during the second half of the week,

A little bit more of a warming trend is possible heading toward the 4th of July holiday.

Things Not To Do During A Thunderstorm

By Paul Douglas

Pro-tip: Mother Nature doesn't care about your feelings. Or your outdoor plans. On Saturday I was amazed/baffled/horrified to see boaters buzzing around on the lake, while lightning flickered overhead and thunder boomed. What is wrong with people?

Maybe it's the drought, mixed with too much alcohol, but basic truths were overlooked. Lightning is lazy. It wants the easiest way from cloud to ground. Which means YOU don't want to be the tallest thing in the area. Avoid lakes, beaches and fairways during electrical storms and you may live to see your great grandchildren.

A quiet week is shaping up with a string of 80s and, sadly, very little rain. Our weekend storm helped, with 2"+ in a few spots, but I fear drought will be with us into autumn. Again.

Fires are subsiding slightly over Canada - I see less smoke surging south of the border, but we're not out of the woods just yet.

A Canadian scientist says that in Quebec province, more area has burned in just 25 days than in the last 20 years! Good grief.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy. Wake up 63. High 78. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind N 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Warm sunshine. Wake up 61. High 84. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NE 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Few showers and T-storms. Wake up 65. High 82. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind SE 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Wake up 68. High 85. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Periods of hazy sun. Wake up 63. High 84. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NE 7-12 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, still too dry. Wake up 62. High 83. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny, probably lake-worthy. Wake up 63. High 85. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

June 26th

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 35 minutes, and 52 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 20 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 15 Hours Of Sunlight? July 24th (14 hours, 59 minutes, 22 seconds)

*When Are Sunrises After 6 AM? August 2nd (6:00 AM)

*Latest Sunsets Of The Year: June 21st-July 2nd (9:03 PM)

This Day in Weather History

June 26th

National Weather Forecast

A system will continue to work east on Monday, bringing storms across the eastern half of the nation. Some scattered storms will also be possible in parts of the western United States. The heat bubble will continue across the Southern United States, with numerous Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in place.

The heaviest rain over the next few days will fall in the eastern third of the nation, where some locations could see over 3" fall.

Several of the storms on Monday are expected to be severe, particularly in parts of the Mid-Atlantic where an Enhanced Risk of severe weather is in place. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats.

Wildfire smoke downwind affects health, wealth and mortality

More from Cornell University: "Smoke particulates from wildfires could lead to between 4,000 and 9,000 premature deaths and cost $36 to $82 billion per year in the United States, according to new research by Cornell, Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology (NUIST) and the University of Houston. The study, "Quantifying the Premature Mortality and Economic Loss From Wildfire-Induced PM2.5 in the Contiguous U.S.," was published June 1 in Science of the Total Environment. "We think of automobile tailpipes and factory emissions polluting our air," said Oliver Gao, the Howard Simpson Professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, a senior author on the study. "We don't necessarily think about air pollution from natural sources like wildfires. "Climate change is leading to weather extremes like more storms and hurricanes, but it can also lead to more wildfires," Gao said. "The Quebec wildfires in early June affected human health hundreds of miles away in the distant cities New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington.""

Iowa meteorologist Chris Gloninger quits 18-year career after death threat over climate coverage

More from CBS News: "Chris Gloninger has spent nearly two decades reporting on the weather and the climate crisis. But on Wednesday, he resigned, citing numerous harassing emails and even a death threat over his reporting. Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for CBS affiliate KCCI in Des Moines, Iowa, has spent the past 18 years working at seven news stations across five states. But on Wednesday, the New York native tweeted that he now must focus on his "health, family and combating the climate crisis" in another way. "After a death threat stemming from my climate coverage last year and resulting in PTSD, in addition to family health issues, I've decided to begin this journey *now*," he tweeted. "...I take immense pride in having educated the public about the impacts of climate change during my career.""

Multnomah County sues big oil, coal companies for $51 billion over deadly heat dome

More from Oregon Live: "Multnomah County has joined a slew of states and municipalities across the U.S. in suing the largest fossil fuel corporations and petroleum trade associations to recover costs associated with responding to extreme weather events linked to climate change. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Circuit Court, alleges the combined carbon pollution emitted by the companies over decades was a substantial factor in causing and exacerbating the 2021 heat dome, which killed 69 people in a county known for its typically mild summer weather. The complaint also asserts the companies have known for decades about the harmful impact of fossil fuels on the climate but chose to deceive the public about the effects – and continue to portray them as harmless to the environment."

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser