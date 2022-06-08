WASHINGTON — Ariel Atkins scored 19 points, Natasha Cloud made two free throws with six seconds left and the Washington Mystics held off the Chicago Sky 84-82 on Wednesday night to avenge a loss Sunday.

Washington closed the first half on an 11-3 run to take a 45-40 lead and extended it to 57-42 after scoring 12 of the opening 14 points of the third. But the Mystics were held to just 15 points in the fourth as Chicago battled back.

Chicago's Candace Parker had a shot blocked but got her own rebound and converted a three-point play with 27.9 to tie it at 82. Cloud dribbled down the clock, drove to the basket and was fouled before making two free throws. After a timeout, Chicago got it inside to Parker, but her left-handed layup didn't hit the rim as time expired.

Alysha Clark added a season-high 18 points, Shakira Austin scored 14 and Cloud finished with 11 for Washington (8-5). Atkins also had seven rebounds and five assists.

Tianna Hawkins started the second half for Washington's Elena Delle Donne, who played just seven minutes before leaving with lower back tightness.

Parker had 16 points and nine rebounds for Chicago (7-4), which beat the Mystics 91-82 on Sunday. Kahleah Copper and Rebekah Gardner each added 12 points, and Allie Quigley and Azura Stevens had 11 points apiece.

___

