Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 30 cents to $81.91 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 18 cents to $84.85 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 2 cents to $2.49 a gallon. August heating oil was unchanged at $2.51 a gallon. August natural gas fell 17 cents to $2.16 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $8.20 to $2,428.90 per ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 23 cents to $30.94 per ounce, and September copper fell 7 cents to $4.53 per pound.

The dollar fell to 157.88 yen from 157.93 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0900 from $1.0905.