Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 52 cents to $82.62 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 32 cents to $85.40 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $2.52 a gallon. August heating oil was unchanged at $2.52 a gallon. August natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $42.20 to $2,421.90 per ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 66 cents to $31.67 per ounce, and September copper fell 10 cents $4.51 per pound.

The dollar fell to 158.73 yen from 161.77 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0868 from $1.0825.