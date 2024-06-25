Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 80 cents to $80.83 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $1 to $85.01 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was unchanged at $2.51 a gallon. July heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.51 a gallon. July natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $13.60 to $2,330.80 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 66 cents to $28.87 per ounce, and September copper fell 6 cents to $4.37 per pound.

The dollar rose to 159.68 yen from 159.66 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0716 from $1.0734.