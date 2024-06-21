Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 56 cents to $80.73 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery fell 47 cents to $85.24 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent to $2.51 a gallon. July heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.49 a gallon. July natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $37.80 to $2,331.20 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell $1.21 to $29.61 per ounce, and July copper fell 12 cents to $4.44 per pound.

The dollar rose to 159.58 yen from 158.82 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0695 from $1.0711.