Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 60 cents to $82.17 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 64 cents to $85.71 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 2 cents to $2.50 a gallon. July heating oil was unchanged at $2.52 a gallon. July natural gas fell 17 cents to $2.74 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $22.10 to $2,369 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose $1.26 to $30.82 per ounce, and July copper rose 7 cents to $4.56 per pound.

The dollar rose to 158.82 yen from 158.03 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0711 from $1.0743.