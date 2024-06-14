Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 17 cents to $78.45 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery fell 13 cents to $82.62 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents to $2.40 a gallon. July heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.47 a gallon. July natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $31.10 to $2,349.10 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 40 cents to $29.47 per ounce, and July copper rose 2 cents to $4.50 per pound.

The dollar rose to 157.29 yen from 156.90 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0700 from $1.0739.