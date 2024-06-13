Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 12 cents to $78.62 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 15 cents to $82.75 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 3 cents to $2.42 a gallon. July heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.49 a gallon. July natural gas fell 9 cents to $2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $36.80 to $2,318 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell $1.20 to $29.07 per ounce, and July copper fell 9 cents to $4.48 per pound.

The dollar rose to 156.90 yen from 156.59 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0739 from $1.0812.