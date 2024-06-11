Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 16 cents to $77.90 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 29 cents to $81.92 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was unchanged at $2.41 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.42 a gallon. July natural gas rose 22 cents to $3.13 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell 40 cents to $2,326.60 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 64 cents to $29.23 per ounce, and July copper fell 3 cents to $4.51 per pound.

The dollar fell to 157.02 yen from 157.10 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0743 from $1.0762.