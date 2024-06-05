Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 82 cents to $74.07 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 89 cents to $78.41 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was unchanged at $2.35 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.30 a gallon. July natural gas rose 17 cents to $2.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $28.10 to $2,375.50 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 45 cents to $30.07 per ounce, and July copper rose 7 cents to $4.61 per pound.

The dollar rose to 156.12 yen from 154.71 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0875 from $1.0881.