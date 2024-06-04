Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 97 cents to $73.25 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell 84 cents to $77.52 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent to $2.35 a gallon. July heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.29 a gallon. July natural gas fell 17 cents to $2.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $21.90 to $2,347.40 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell $1.16 to $29.62 per ounce, and July copper fell 13 cents to $4.54 per pound.

The dollar rose to 154.71 yen from 156.24 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0881 from $1.0897.