Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 92 cents to $76.99 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 24 cents to $81.62 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 3 cents to $2.43 a gallon. June heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.36 a gallon. July natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $20.70 to $2,345.80 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell $1.09 to $30.44 per ounce, and July copper fell 6 cents to $4.60 per pound.

The dollar rose to 157.28 yen from 156.84 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0842 from $1.0837.