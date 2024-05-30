Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $1.32 to $77.91 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $1.74 to $81.86 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 6 cents to $2.40 a gallon. June heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.37 a gallon. July natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $2.40 to $2,366.50 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 84 cents to $31.53 per ounce, and July copper fell 13 cents to $4.66 per pound.

The dollar fell to 156.84 yen from 157.69 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0837 from $1.0806.