Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 60 cents to $79.23 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 62 cents to $83.60 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 5 cents to $2.46 a gallon. June heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.44 a gallon. June natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $15.20 to $2,364.10 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 23 cents to $32.37 per ounce, and July copper fell 7 cents to $4.79 per pound.

The dollar rose to 157.69 yen from 157.17 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0806 from $1.0859.