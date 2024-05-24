Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 85 cents to $77.72 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 76 cents to $82.12 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $2.48 a gallon. June heating oil was unchanged at $2.41 a gallon. June natural gas fell 14 cents to $2.52 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $2.70 to $2,334.50 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 4 cents to $30.50 per ounce, and July copper fell 4 cents to $4.75 per pound.

The dollar rose to 157.00 yen from 156.91 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0850 from $1.0805.