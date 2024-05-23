Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 70 cents to $76.87 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 54 cents to $81.36 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery was flat at $2.47 a gallon. June heating fell 2 cents to $2.41 a gallon. June natural gas fell 19 cents to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $55.70 to $2,337.20 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell $1.04 to $30.46 per ounce, and July copper fell 6 cents to $4.79 per pound.

The dollar rose to 156.91 yen from 156.65 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0805 from $1.0823.