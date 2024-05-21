Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 54 cents to $79.26 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 83 cents to $82.88 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 3 cents to $2.51 a gallon. June heating fell 3 cents to $2.46 a gallon. June natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $12.60 to $2,425.90 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 35 cents to $32.08 per ounce, and July copper rose 3 cents to $5.11 per pound.

The dollar fell to 156.24 yen from 156.27 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0852 from $1.0865.