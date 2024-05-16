Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 60 cents to $79.23 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 52 cents to $83.27 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 4 cents to $2.54 a gallon. June heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.44 a gallon. June natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $9.40 to $2,385.50 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 15 cents to $29.88 per ounce, and July copper fell 4 cents to $4.88 per pound.

The dollar rose to 155.34 yen from 154.92 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0871 from $1.0878.