Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $1.22 to $82.63 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $1.10 to $88.40 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 1 cent to $2.75 a gallon. May heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.53 a gallon. June natural gas rose 11 cents to $2.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $10.50 to $2,357.70 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 12 cents to $27.66 per ounce, and July copper rose 11 cents to $4.68 per pound.

The dollar fell to 155.84 yen from 157.74 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0723 from $1.0705.