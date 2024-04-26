Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 28 cents to $83.85 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 49 cents to $89.50 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery was unchanged at $2.76 a gallon. May heating oil was unchanged at $2.55 a gallon. May natural gas fell 3 cents to $1.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $4.70 to $2,347.20 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 10 cents to $27.25 per ounce, and May copper rose 4 cents to $4.56 per pound.

The dollar rose to 157.74 yen from 155.61 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0705 from $1.0727.