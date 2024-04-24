Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 55 cents to $82.81 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell 40 cents to $88.02 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery was unchanged at $2.73 a gallon. May heating oil fell 3 cents $2.55 a gallon. May natural gas fell 16 cents to $1.65 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $3.70 to $2,338.40 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 1 cent to $27.35 per ounce, and May copper rose 3 cents to $4.46 per pound.

The dollar rose to 155.28 yen from 154.76 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0693 from $1.0704.