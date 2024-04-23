Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.46 to $83.36 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.42 to $88.42 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 4 cents to $2.73 a gallon. May heating oil rose 2 cents $2.58 a gallon. May natural gas rose 2 cents to $1.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $4.30 to $2,342.10 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 11 cents to $27.36 per ounce, and May copper fell 5 cents to $4.43 per pound.

The dollar fell to 154.76 yen from 154.81 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0704 from $1.0659.