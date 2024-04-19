Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 41 cents to $83.14 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 18 cents to $87.29 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery was unchanged at $2.71 a gallon. May heating oil rose 1 cent $2.54 a gallon. May natural gas fell 1 cent to $1.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $15.80 to $2,413.80 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 46 cents to $28.84 per ounce, and May copper rose 6 cents to $4.50 per pound.

The dollar fell to 154.60 yen from 154.61 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0650 from $1.0645.