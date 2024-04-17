Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $2.67 to $82.69 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $2.73 to $87.29 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 9 cents to $2.73 a gallon. May heating oil fell 8 cents $2.57 a gallon. May natural gas fell 2 cents to $1.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $19.40 to $2,388.40 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 2 cents to $28.40 per ounce, and May copper rose 4 cents to $4.34 per pound.

The dollar fell to 154.36 yen from 154.67 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0670 from $1.0632.