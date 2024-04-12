Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 64 cents to $85.66 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 71 cents to $90.45 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 3 cents to $2.80 a gallon. May heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.69 a gallon. May natural gas rose 1 cent to $1.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $1.40 to $2,374.10 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 8 cents to $28.33 per ounce, and May copper rose 1 cent to $4.26 per pound.

The dollar fell to 153.22 yen from 153.24 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0638 from $1.0726.