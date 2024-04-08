Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 48 cents to $86.43 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery fell 79 cents to $90.38 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 4 cents to $2.75 a gallon. May heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.73 a gallon. May natural gas rose 6 cents to $1.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $5.60 to $2,351 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 30 cents to $27.81 per ounce, and May copper rose 4 cents to $4.28 per pound.

The dollar rose to 151.78 yen from 151.57 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0858 from $1.0834.