Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 32 cents to $86.91 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 52 cents to $91.17 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery was unchanged at $2.79 a gallon. May heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.77 a gallon. May natural gas rose 2 cents to $1.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $36.90 to $2,345.40 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 25 cents to $27.50 per ounce, and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.24 per pound.

The dollar rose to 151.57 yen from 151.21 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0834 from $1.0851.