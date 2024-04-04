Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $1.16 to $86.59 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.30 to $90.65 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 3 cents to $2.79 a gallon. May heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.74 a gallon. May natural gas fell 7 cents to $1.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $6.50 to $2,308.50 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 19 cents to $27.25 per ounce, and May copper rose 6 cents to $4.25 per pound.

The dollar fell to 151.21 yen from 151.68 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0851 from $1.0834.