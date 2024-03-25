Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $1.32 to $81.95 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $1.32 to $86.75 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 1 cent to $2.75 a gallon. April heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.68 a gallon. April natural gas fell 4 cents to $1.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $16.40 to $2,176.40 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 5 cents to $24.89 per ounce, and May copper rose 1 cent to $4.02 per pound.

The dollar rose to 151.48 yen from 151.46 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0837 from $1.0804.