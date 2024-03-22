Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 44 cents to $80.63 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 35 cents to $85.43 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 1 cent to $2.74 a gallon. April heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.65 a gallon. April natural gas fell 2 cents to $1.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $24.70 to $2,160 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 16 cents to $24.84 per ounce, and May copper fell 5 cents to $4.01 per pound.

The dollar fell to 151.46 yen from 151.69 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0804 from $1.0862.