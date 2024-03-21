Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 20 cents to $81.07 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 17 cents to $85.78 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery was unchanged at $2.73 a gallon. April heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.67 a gallon. April natural gas fell 2 cents to $1.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $23.70 to $2,184.70 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 9 cents to $25.01 per ounce, and May copper rose 1 cent to $4.06 per pound.

The dollar rose to 151.69 yen from 150.80 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0862 from $1.0913.