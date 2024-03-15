Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 22 cents to $81.04 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 8 cents to $85.34 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 2 cents to $2.72 a gallon. April heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.73 a gallon. April natural gas fell 8 cents to $1.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $6 to $2,161.50 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 32 cents to $25.38 per ounce, and May copper rose 7 cents to $4.12 per pound.

The dollar rose to 149.04 yen from 148.31 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0890 from $1.0885.