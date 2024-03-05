Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 59 cents to $78.15 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 76 cents to $82.04 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 6 cents to $2.53 a gallon. April heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.61 a gallon. April natural gas rose 4 cents to $1.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $15.60 to $2,141.90 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 1 cent to $23.98 per ounce, and May copper fell 1 cent to $3.85 per pound.

The dollar fell to 149.95 yen from 150.56 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0853 from $1.0857.