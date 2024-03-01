Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.71 to $79.97 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $1.64 to $83.55 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 3 cents to $2.61 a gallon. April heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.70 a gallon. April natural gas fell 2 cents to $1.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $41 to $2,095.70 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 47 cents to $23.36 per ounce, and May copper rose 1 cent to $3.86 per pound.

The dollar rose to 150.12 yen from 149.98 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0841 from $1.0803.