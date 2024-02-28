Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 33 cents to $78.54 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 3 cents to $83.68 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 7 cents to $2.27 a gallon. March heating oil fell 9 cents to $2.66 a gallon. April natural gas rose 8 cents to $1.89 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $1.40 to $2,042.70 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 12 cents to $22.64 per ounce, and May copper fell 1 cent to $3.84 per pound.

The dollar rose to 150.70 yen from 150.56 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0834 from $1.0845.