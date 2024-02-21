Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 87 cents to $77.91 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 69 cents to $83.03 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 1 cent to $2.29 a gallon. March heating fell 2 cents to $2.71 a gallon. March natural gas rose 19 cents to $1.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $5.50 to $2,034.30 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 27 cents to $22.87 per ounce, and March copper rose 1 cent to $3.88 per pound.

The dollar rose to 150.21 yen from 150.04 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0817 from $1.0806.