Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 62 cents to $76.84 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 56 cents to $82.19 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery was unchanged at $2.34 a gallon. March heating rose 7 cents to $2.96 a gallon. March natural gas fell 7 cents to $1.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $9.20 to $2,038.70 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 5 cents to $22.59 per ounce, and March copper fell 2 cents to $3.68 per pound.

The dollar fell to 149.37 yen from 149.40 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0785 from $1.0775.